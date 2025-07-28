The Emptiness Ma-cheese: Linkin Park's pizza pop-up coming to NYC

Linkin Park's pizza pop-up is no longer exclusive to Europe.

After debuting Linkin Pizza in Milan in June, the "In the End" rockers have announced that the shop is coming to New York City.

The pop-up will be open at Paulie Gee's Slice Shop in Brooklyn from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The first 200 people in line will get a free pizza slice.

Linkin Park is set to resume their U.S. tour Tuesday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. They're supporting their 2024 comeback album, From Zero, their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

In addition to launching Linkin Pizza, the band teamed up with the candy company Haribo to create LP-inspired gummy bears.

