Emo Orchestra announces spring tour with Escape the Fate

Slam Dunk South Festival 2023 Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The Emo Orchestra is returning to pull at your heartstrings and violin strings.

Following its launch in 2023, the project has announced a spring U.S. tour, running from April 17 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to May 24 in Portland, Oregon. As its name suggests, the Emo Orchestra performs full orchestral arrangements of classic emo tunes, including songs by My Chemical Romance, Panic! at the Disco and New Found Glory.

The inaugural Emo Orchestra tour was accompanied by "Ohio Is for Lovers" outfit Hawthorne Heights. The 2024 outing will feature Escape the Fate, who will also be playing their own songs alongside the ensemble.

"We are so grateful to have been invited by EO to participate in this tour," says Escape the Fate frontman Craig Mabbitt. "We have been on the road almost 20 years now so to do something this different and special is very exciting for us as artists and we hope it's just as exciting for you."

"I can't wait to meet and perform with a full orchestra and not only play our songs but some classic personal favorites of mine from other artists," Mabbitt adds. "Don't forget to dress fancy."

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Emo-Orchestra.com.

