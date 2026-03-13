Elegant Weapons, featuring Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner, announces sophomore album

Elegant Weapons, the band featuring Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, has announced a new album called Evolution.

The sophomore follow-up to the group's 2023 debut, Horns for a Halo, is due out April 24. The first single, titled "Bridges Burn," is out now.

Alongside Faulkner, Elegant Weapons features Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer and Accept drummer Christopher Williams

"This record represents growth in every sense," Faulkner says in a statement. "When the four of us come together, we sound like Elegant Weapons. We've spent time on the road, we've developed a chemistry, and you can hear that evolution in the performances."

The most recent Judas Priest album is 2024's Invincible Shield. They will be touring Europe over the summer.

Here's the Evolution track list:

"Evil Eyes"

"Generation Me"

"Bridges Burn"

"Holy Roller"

"Come Back to Me"

"The Devil Calls"

"Thrown to the Wolves"

"Shooting Shadows"

"Rupture"

"Mercy of the Fallen"

"Keeper of the Keys"

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