Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival announces 2024 lineup

Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival has announced its 2024 lineup.

Pearl Jam will headline the opening and closing night, September 27 and September 29, and Neil Young & Crazy Horse will lead the middle date, September 28.

The bill also features Garbage, Alanis Morissette, The Breeders, Crowded House, Kim Gordon, Dogstar and Black Pumas, among others.

Tickets are available now to members of Pearl Jam's Ten Club. A general presale begins Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OhanaFest.com.

Vedder founded Ohana in 2016. It takes place in Dana Point, California.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.