Eddie Vedder announces dates for Ohana 2024

ABC

By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder's Ohana is confirmed to come back in 2024.

This year's edition of the Pearl Jam frontman's annual festival will take place September 27-29, once again in Dana Point, California. The lineup has yet to be announced, though Vedder encourages you to sign up for text alerts for up-to-date artist and ticket info.

The 2023 Ohana Festival featured Foo Fighters and The Killers as headliners, as well as a solo set by Vedder.

Pearl Jam, meanwhile, is set to be on the road in 2024 and is confirmed to play the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May, as well as Europe's Mad Cool and NOS Alive festivals. The grunge rockers have also been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton.

