Eddie Vedder sings "I don't own a gun" over "Stranglehold" riff at Baltimore Pearl Jam show

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam turned a jam session into a protest against gun violence during their show in Baltimore on Thursday.

In fan-captured video, the grunge outfit rocks the riff to the Ted Nugent song "Stranglehold" while frontman Eddie Vedder repeats the lyrics, "I don't own a gun/ I never wanna own a gun."

Nugent, of course, has long been vocal in support of gun ownership.

After the show, Pearl Jam posted a photo of the set list, which includes "S-hold" in parentheses, suggesting that the cover was planned.

Pearl Jam has been touring the U.S. in support of their new album, Dark Matter, which dropped in April. The outing continues Sunday at Boston's Fenway Park.

