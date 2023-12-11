Drummer Hayley Cramer announces split with Pop Evil: "I want to branch out and find new paths"

Pop Evil will once again have a new drummer.

Hayley Cramer, who's sat behind the kit with the "Footsteps" rockers since 2015, has announced that she's leaving the band.

"The time has come for me to part ways with Pop Evil," Cramer writes in a Facebook post. "It is not a decision that I have made lightly. I have reached a point where I want to branch out and find new paths and adventures -- into the unknown!"

"My time with the band has been one of the best chapters of my life so far and I have made incredible memories," she continues. "All of the band members, crew, and management have helped me grow, not only as a musician, but as a person. I am so thankful to everyone involved that has pushed me, elevated me, and cheered me on. That said, I feel there are new and exciting challenges, lessons to learn, songs and stages to be played."

Cramer also extends her thanks to the Pop Evil fans.

"I've given my all to you each show and would never want to give you less," she says. "My decision to move on is because I would be doing the fans and my fellow bandmates a disservice by continuing with a feeling of needing a change."

Cramer was the third main Pop Evil drummer, following Dylan Allison and Joshua Marunde. Several other drummers also briefly played with the band.

A replacement for Cramer has not yet been announced.

