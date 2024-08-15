Drowning Pool announces fall US tour

Drowning Pool Visits fuse TV's "Let It Rock" Bryan Bedder/Getty Images (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Drowning Pool has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining outing kicks of Sept. 27 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and wraps up Oct. 19 in Hochatown, Oklahoma.

"Surprise surprise, we're playing brand new Drowning Pool music on this tour!" the "Bodies" rockers tease.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DrowningPool.live.

Drowning Pool's most recent album is 2022's Strike a Nerve, which marked their final record with vocalist Jasen Moreno. They've since reunited with former singer Ryan McCombs, who'd fronted the band from 2005 to 2011.

