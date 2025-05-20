Dropout Kings vocalist Adam Ramey dead at 32

Adam Ramey, vocalist for the rap metal band Dropout Kings, has died. He was 32.

"With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey has passed away," Dropout Kings write in a Facebook post published early Tuesday. "His passion, energy, and love for music shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives."

"We're devastated to say the least, but Adam's spirit, charisma and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can," the post continues. "We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we've shared."

Ramey was a founding member of Dropout Kings, which has released two albums, AudioDope and Riot Music, as well as an EP, GlitchGang. The Glitchgang track "Virus" charted on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay.

