Dropout Kings announce physical release of '﻿Yokai﻿' album

Dropout Kings have announced the physical release of their new album, Yokai.

The record will be available on vinyl and CD Nov. 7. It was previously released on digital outlets Aug. 8.

Yokai pays tribute to late Dropout Kings vocalist Adam Ramey, who died in May at age 32. Ramey had completed his parts for the album shortly before his death.

"We ask that you to listen, enjoy and join us in the mission of not just uplifting and remembering the spirit of one of the best men we'll ever know, but in creating a better world so that those like you, him and us can LIVE better and with brighter futures ahead," Dropout Kings say.

