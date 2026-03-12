Dribble Show: Twenty One Pilots playing 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)

Twenty One Pilots are performing at the 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, taking place April 3-5 in Indianapolis.

The "Stressed Out" duo will take the stage during the AT&T Block Party, which is held April 3.

Entry to the concert is free, and you can also watch it streaming via NCAA.com.

The March Madness Music Festival coincides with the Final Four of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament.

You can also catch Twenty One Pilots at the upcoming Shaky Knees and Oceans Calling festivals, taking place in September.

