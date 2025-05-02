Dream Theater announces 'Vol. 2' vinyl box set

Rhino
By Josh Johnson

Dream Theater has announced a new vinyl box set dubbed Dream Theater Vol. 2.

As you might've guessed, Vol. 2 follows 2024's Vol. 1, which included pressings of 1992's Images and Words, 1994's Awake, 1997's Falling into Infinity and 1999's Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory across seven LPs. Vol. 2 includes 2002's Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence, 2003's Train of Thought, 2005's Octavarium and 2007's Systematic Chaos.

You can preorder your copy of Vol. 2 now. Only 2,500 copies will be available worldwide.

Dream Theater released their newest album, Parasomnia, in February. It marks their first record with returning original drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009.

