Dream Theater celebrating 40th anniversary on reunion tour with Mike Portnoy

Dream Theater has announced their first tour since their 2023 reunion with founding drummer Mike Portnoy.

The outing launches in October and will celebrate the prog metal outfit's 40th anniversary. So far, only European dates have been announced, but a press release says the tour will last into 2025.

"This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us!" Dream Theater says. "Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can't wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this fall."

They add, "This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DreamTheater.net.

Dream Theater has also been working on a new album, their first with Portnoy in 15 years.

