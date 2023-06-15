Dream Theater premieres video for 'A View from the Top of the World' cut "Answering the Call"

Dream Theater has premiered the video for "Answering the Call," a track off the band's latest album, A View from the Top of the World.

The 7 1/2-minute visual follows two young children amid the fiery wreckage of their house. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

A View from the Top of the World, the 15th Dream Theater album, was released in 2021.

The "Answering the Call" video arrives just before Dream Theater's Dreamsonic touring festival kicks off Friday, June 16. The outing also features Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders on the bill.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.