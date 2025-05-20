Dream Theater announces US tour supporting ﻿'Parasomnia﻿' album

Dream Theater has announced a U.S. tour supporting their latest album, Parasomnia.

The headlining run kicks off Sept. 5 in Reading, Pennsylvania, and will wrap up Oct. 25 in Long Island, New York. During each show, Dream Theater will perform Parasomnia in full, as well as "fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music," a press release says.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DreamTheater.net.

Parasomnia was released in February. It marks Dream Theater's first album with returning founding drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

