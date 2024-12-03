Dream Theater releases new 'Parasomnia' song, 'A Broken Man'

Dream Theater has released a new song called "A Broken Man," a track off the band's upcoming album, Parasomnia.

The eight-and-a-half minute cut "tells the story of a war vet who is experiencing sleep disturbances such as nightmares and insomnia, due to combat experience," a press release states, adding that it includes "audio from actual vets speaking about their personal horrors and replaying the traumatic events of wartime deployments."

You can listen to "A Broken Man" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Parasomnia, which also includes the previously released song "Night Terror," drops Feb. 7. It's the first Dream Theater album with returning drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

Dream Theater will launch a U.S. tour in February.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.