Dream Theater shares live video for Grammy-nominated 'Night Terror'

Dream Theater has shared a new live video for the song "Night Terror," taken from their upcoming concert film and live album, Quarantième: Live à Paris.

"Night Terror" is a track from the prog metal outfit's latest studio album, Parasomnia, and was also just nominated in the best metal performance category for the 2026 Grammys, taking place Feb. 1.

"We are truly humbled and grateful to receive our fourth GRAMMY nomination," Dream Theater says in an Instagram post. "After 40 years together, it still means so much to be recognized by the music community."

"When we began writing 'Night Terror,' it felt special to us on a personal level — so to see it resonate in this way is something we don't take for granted," the band adds. "Thank you to the Recording Academy for this honor, and congratulations to all of the nominees this year."

You can watch the "Night Terror" live video streaming now on YouTube.

Quarantième: Live à Paris will be released Nov. 28. It will screen in select AMC theaters for one day only on Nov. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.