Dream Theater shares 'Barstool Warrior' performance from upcoming live album

Dream Theater has shared a live version of their song "Barstool Warrior," recorded for the band's upcoming live album, Quarantième: Live à Paris.

The set captures Dream Theater's performance in Paris during their 40th anniversary tour, which marked the prog-metal outfit's first live outing following the return of founding drummer Mike Portnoy in 2023.

The original "Barstool Warrior" appears on Dream Theater's 2019 album, Distance Over Time, one of five studio records they put out during Portnoy's absence from the band.

You can watch the Quarantième: Live à Paris performance of "Barstool Warrior" on YouTube.

Quarantième: Live à Paris is due out Nov. 28.

Dream Theater is currently touring the U.S. in support of their latest studio effort, Parasomnia, which marks their first with Portnoy in 16 years.

