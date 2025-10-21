Dream Theater returns home to conclude US tour: 'Major bucket list check-off for us'

Dream Theater will conclude their ongoing U.S. tour Saturday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. It'll mark a big homecoming for founding members Mike Portnoy, John Petrucci and John Myung, all of whom grew up on Long Island.

"That was where I saw all my concerts throughout the '70s and '80s," drummer Portnoy tells ABC Audio of Nassau Coliseum. "I saw everybody from Paul McCartney and Wings to KISS to Metallica to Ozzy [Osbourne] to The Who to Rush."

"That was the hometown arena for all of us in Dream Theater," he adds. "So to actually play this legendary place is definitely [a] major bucket list check-off for us."

Portnoy adds that playing Nassau will be special in and of itself, though Dream Theater does have the capacity to honor one of Long Island's biggest stars if they so choose.

"We have even covered Billy Joel," Portnoy laughs. "Back in the early days, we used to do a cover of 'Angry Young Man.'"

Ending the tour with a hometown show is fitting for Dream Theater and Portnoy, who likens the vibe in the band to a family reunion since he rejoined in 2023 following a 13-year absence.

"For us personally, it really means a lot to be back together again," Portnoy says. "We can see how important it is for the fans, as well."

Dream Theater's tour supports their new album, Parasomnia, which was released in February.

