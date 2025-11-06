Dream Theater announces theatrical screening of 'Quarantième: Live à Paris' concert film

'Quarantième: Live à Paris' album artwork. (Inside Out Music/Sony Music)
By Josh Johnson

Dream Theater's Quarantième: Live à Paris is coming to theaters.

The concert film will screen in select AMC cinemas nationwide for one night only on Nov. 17.

"This exclusive event will showcase this special night like you've never seen it before - in 4K Ultra HD, and an immersive audio experience formatted especially for theaters," Dream Theater says.

For theater locations and ticket info, visit AMCTheatres.com.

Quarantième: Live à Paris captures Dream Theater's performance in Paris during their 40th anniversary tour, which marked the prog-metal outfit's first live outing following the return of founding drummer Mike Portnoy in 2023. It will be released Nov. 28 alongside an accompanying live album.

