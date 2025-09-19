Dream Theater announces 'Quarantième: Live à Paris' ﻿live album

Dream Theater has announced a new live album called Quarantième: Live à Paris.

The set captures the prog metallers' November 2024 show in Paris during their 40th anniversary tour, which marked their first live outing since the return of founding drummer Mike Portnoy in 2023.

"We always knew this tour would be unforgettable because not only were we celebrating 4 decades since forming the band, but also the reunion of the band's classic lineup," Portnoy says. "The excitement and emotions between us and our fans at each and every show were palpable and totally off the charts!"

He adds, "The night captured here in Paris was an epic evening that we can now share with the whole world to celebrate this incredible tour."

Quarantième: Live à Paris will be released Nov. 28. You can watch the performance of the songs "Overture 1928" and "Strange Déjà Vu" on YouTube.

Dream Theater is currently touring the U.S. in support of their new album, Parasomnia, their first record with Portnoy in 16 years.

