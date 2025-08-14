Dream Theater announces '﻿Parasomnia﻿' graphic novel

John Myung, Jordan Rudess, John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy from Dream Theater perform on stage at the Tons of Rock festival on June 25, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Dream Theater has announced a graphic novel accompaniment to their latest album, Parasomnia.

The book, which will be published by Z2 Comics, brings the world of Parasomnia to the page as it "expands on the exploration of just how thin the line is between the waking world and the world of dreams."

"It's been so awesome getting to work with the Z2 Comics team on this epic collaboration," says guitarist John Petrucci. "Having the opportunity to explore alternative interpretations of the songs on Parasomnia through the eyes of so many talented artists has been truly inspirational."

"The unique storytelling talents of all the writers as well as the incredible artwork that reflects so many different styles of graphic artistry was just amazing to witness," Petrucci continues. "I think fans of this media, our DT community and just anyone who appreciates stunning displays of human creativity will really enjoy this dark and sometimes twisted journey through the realm of Parasomnia!"

For more info, visit Z2Comics.com.

Parasomnia the album was released in February and marks Dream Theater's first record with founding drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009.

Dream Theater will be performing Parasomnia in full on their upcoming U.S. tour, kicking off in September.

