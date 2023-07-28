Down with the pyro? Disturbed accidentally set off sprinklers with production during Houston show

Disturbed made it rain during their show in Houston on Thursday, July 27, but probably not in the way they intended.

As frontman David Draiman explains in a tweet, the band's pyro production "set off the fire suppression system onstage at the end of the set for a surprise rain shower onstage."

"Well, last night in Houston was a first!" Draiman says.

Disturbed probably could've used some of that water for their show in Phoenix, which was postponed from its originally scheduled July 22 date due to "excessive heat," which prevented the group's equipment from working properly.

Disturbed is touring behind their latest album, 2022's Divisive. The outing continues Saturday, July 29, in Rogers, Arkansas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.