Down to release new full-length album in 2026

Hellfest Open Air Festival Part 1 Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns (Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

It's going down in 2026, and by "it" we mean a new album from Down.

The metal band, featuring Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo and Corrosion of Conformity's Pepper Keenan are readying their first full-length album in nearly 20 years. The record is set to drop in 2026 on Down's new label, Nuclear Blast Records.

"It's good to sign with Nuclear Blast Records," Anselmo says. "It's a good label home and we’re ready to make some awesome recordings!"

Down's most recent full-length effort is 2007's Down III: Over the Under. They followed that with Down IV, which was released over two EPs in 2012 and 2014.

You can catch Down live playing the Milwaukee Metal Fest in May.

Anselmo is also touring with the reformed Pantera, which also includes bassist Rex Brown plus Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

