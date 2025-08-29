Dorothy song 'Superhuman' featured on Roc Nation's NFL Songs of the Season playlist

2022 BottleRock Napa Valley Dorothy Martin of Dorothy performs during the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2022 in Napa, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Dorothy's song "Superhuman" will help soundtrack the hunt for a Super Bowl trophy.

The track is included on the NFL's 2025 Songs of the Season playlist, curated by Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation.

"Music is central to the way fans experience the NFL, and Songs of the Season is one way we bring that connection to life," said Angela Ellis, vice president of original content & entertainment, NFL. "Together with Roc Nation, we're celebrating artists who shape culture, giving players and fans a soundtrack that reflects the energy of the game."

"Superhuman" is included on Dorothy's new album, The Way, which dropped in March and also includes the Slash collaboration "Tombstone Town." Like all of Dorothy's records, The Way was released by the Roc Nation label.

Dorothy is currently on tour in support of The Way.

