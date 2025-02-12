Dorothy premieres ﻿﻿'TOMBSTONE TOWN' video + announces tour dates

Dorothy has premiered the video for "TOMBSTONE TOWN," her collaboration with Slash.

The Tarantino-esque clip finds the "Rest in Peace" rocker tracking her boyfriend to a motel where she finds him cheating on her. When he shoots Dorthy, she takes up residence in the titular Tombstone Town, where she plots her revenge.

You can watch the "TOMBSTONE TOWN" video, which also features a cameo from the Guns N' Roses shredder, on YouTube.

"TOMBSTONE TOWN" appears on Dorothy's upcoming album, THE WAY, due out March 14.

Dorothy's also announced a U.S. tour in support of THE WAY, kicking off April 16 in Nashville. "Outlaws & Outsiders" artist Cory Marks will also be on the bill for select shows.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DorothyonFire.com.

