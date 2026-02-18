Doo, doo, doo: Watch mgk's video for Third Eye Blind-sampling song, 'starman'

Mgk has premiered the video for "starman," a track off his latest album, 2025's lost americana.
"Starman" interpolates the melody of and samples Third Eye Blind's '90s staple "Semi-Charmed Life." The clip spotlights the stage production of mgk's ongoing tour in support of lost americana, which finds him performing alongside a giant replica of the Statue of Liberty.
You can watch the "starman" video on YouTube.
Mgk's tour is currently in Europe and will return to the U.S. in May.
