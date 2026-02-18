Doo, doo, doo: Watch mgk's video for Third Eye Blind-sampling song, 'starman'

MACHINE GUN KELLY Mgk on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.' (ABC/Jeff Neira) (Jeff Neira/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Mgk has premiered the video for "starman," a track off his latest album, 2025's lost americana.

"Starman" interpolates the melody of and samples Third Eye Blind's '90s staple "Semi-Charmed Life." The clip spotlights the stage production of mgk's ongoing tour in support of lost americana, which finds him performing alongside a giant replica of the Statue of Liberty.

You can watch the "starman" video on YouTube.

Mgk's tour is currently in Europe and will return to the U.S. in May.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos