Dogstar announces livestream for upcoming New York show

After years watching Keanu Reeves on the big screen, you'll now be able to watch him perform during a livestream concert.

The John Wick star's band Dogstar has announced a stream of their upcoming show at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, taking place October 10. You can tune in to watch starting at 9 p.m. ET via the platform Fans.live.

The Port Chester show is part of Dogstar's ongoing U.S. tour, which marks their first live run in over 20 years. The outing will continue throughout the fall before wrapping up December 21 in Nashville.

Dogstar's also set to release a comeback album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, on October 6.

