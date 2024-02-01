Do you have the time? Green Day's '﻿Dookie'﻿ turns 30

While it might seem strange to refer to something called Dookie as "iconic" or "seminal," three decades later, there are few other words to describe the impact of Green Day's third album.

Released on February 1, 1994 — 30 years ago Thursday — Dookie not only propelled Green Day to rock stardom, but it also helped bring pop-punk to the mainstream in the '90s alongside bands including blink-182 and The Offspring.

After releasing their first two albums on the independent Lookout! Records, Green Day signed with a major label for Dookie. The move was controversial among members of the band's hometown Bay Area scene, who felt it was a betrayal of their strict punk ethos. The foundational punk venue 924 Gilman Street even banned Green Day after the major label deal.

While they lost some supporters at home, Green Day was embraced by the rest of the world with Dookie. The album spawned singles including "Basket Case," "Longview," and "When I Come Around," and reached #2 on the Billboard 200. Today, it's certified Diamond by the RIAA and is Green Day's bestselling album.

After Dookie, Green Day released four more albums, their popularity waning as the new millennium began. The group then had a mid-career resurgence with their 2004 opus, American Idiot, and has remained one of rock's biggest draws. Not only that, but all has been forgiven with Gilman — in 2015, Green Day played their first official show at the venue since the ban.

Green Day put out a 30th anniversary reissue of Dookie in 2023 and will be playing the album in full on their upcoming tour supporting their newest album, Saviors. They'll also be playing American Idiot in its entirety to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

