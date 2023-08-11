Disturbed's "Unstoppable" single hits #1 on ﻿'Billboard' ﻿Mainstream Rock Airplay chart

Reprise Records

By Josh Johnson

When it comes to chart success, Disturbed certainly does seem "Unstoppable."

The current single off the band's Divisive album has hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking. David Draiman and company now have a total of 12 #1 singles on Mainstream Rock Airplay, which ties them for fifth-most with Foo Fighters, Metallica and Godsmack.

Disturbed will certainly have to be "Unstoppable" if they hope to catch the leader in Mainstream Rock Airplay number ones: Shinedown, who has a total of 18.

Disturbed is currently touring the U.S. in support of Divisive. The album also spawned the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay hit "Hey You."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

