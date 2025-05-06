Disturbed's San Francisco show canceled due to NBA playoffs

Disturbed's upcoming San Francisco show has been canceled due to the ongoing NBA playoffs.

The "Down with Sickness" rockers were set to headline SF's Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors, on Saturday. However, with the Warriors advancing to the second round to play the Minnesota Timberwolves, they will be playing a home game in the Chase Center that same day.

Tickets purchased to the Disturbed concert through Ticketmaster will be refunded. Those who bought tickets through third parties should reach out to their point of purchase for refund info.

Disturbed has been touring the U.S. while celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, The Sickness. Each show features a performance of The Sickness in full, followed by a second set of career-spanning songs.

Oddly, this isn't the first time the basketball world has been at odds with Disturbed on this tour. The band's March show at the United Center in their hometown of Chicago caused "minor damage" to the Chicago Bulls' championship banners.

