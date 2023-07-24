Disturbed's Phoenix show postponed due to "excessive heat"

Disturbed Performs At Toyota Amphitheatre Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Disturbed's concert in Phoenix was postponed over the weekend as the Arizona capital continues to battle a historic heat wave.

A statement from the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, where the "Down with the Sickness" outfit was scheduled to headline on Saturday, July 22, reads, "Tonight's Disturbed show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly."

Over the past few weeks, Phoenix has seen a record-breaking streak of daily temperature's over 110 degrees.

Disturbed has been touring behind their latest album, 2022's Divisive. The outing continues Tuesday, July 25, in Dallas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!