Disturbed's North Carolina show postponed due to power outage

Disturbed's tour has been through a lot.

In July, the group's show in Phoenix was postponed due to excessive heat. Fast-forward to their performance scheduled for Monday, August 7, in Raleigh, North Carolina, which was scrapped on account of another weather event.

In a Facebook post published Monday at around 9:20 p.m., Disturbed writes, "Due to a power outage in the greater Raleigh area caused by severe weather, tonight's Disturbed show is being postponed. Please exit the venue and stay safe getting home."

Along with all the weather mishaps, Disturbed also accidentally set off the sprinkler system with their pyro during a July show in Houston.

Disturbed has been touring in support of their latest album, 2022's Divisive.

