Disturbed's David Draiman declares "F*** Roger Waters" during Israel show

Disturbed frontman David Draiman had some choice words for Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters during the "Down with the Sickness" outfit's concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, June 28.

Speaking to the crowd, Draiman declared, "F*** Roger Waters!" and extended the sentiment to supporters of the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.

"We don't need that s***," Draiman continued. "We've survived worse than them and will continue surviving worse than them."

Footage of the comments was posted to social media, which Draiman retweeted.

Rogers has long supported BDS and recently came under fire for imagery used during a May concert in Berlin. Criticized as antisemitic, the imagery included him wearing a costume similar to a Nazi military uniform.

In response to the backlash, Waters said, "The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms."

"Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated," he added.

