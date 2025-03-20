Disturbed's David Draiman sues landlord over alleged mold issue

Disturbed In Concert - Detroit, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has filed a lawsuit against the landlord of a property he rented in Coral Gables, Florida.

In the suit, obtained by ABC Audio, Draiman alleges that the landlord misrepresented the condition of the property, specifically relating to the roof.

"Defendant ... affirmatively made material misrepresentations of material facts to the Plaintiff regarding the Property such as a watertight roof, non-leaking ceilings and deterioration due to water intrusion," the suit reads.

Draiman alleges that during his time at the property the roof was actually not watertight, leading to water damage that "allowed moisture to penetrate the structure." That also led to mold, Draiman alleges, which negatively impacts his voice.

"The uninhabitability and mold concerns, among others, resulted in impacts to plaintiff's singing career, recording and studio time with medical concerns," the suit reads. It later adds, "Plaintiff suffered physically and had to attend medical appointments and missed recording studio sessions."

Draiman is seeking $50,000 in damages, not including outside costs and fees.

Disturbed is currently on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, The Sickness.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

