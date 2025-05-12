Disturbed's David Draiman proposes to girlfriend onstage

Artists pausing their shows so fans can propose to each other is a common occurrence at concerts, but it's rare for artists themselves to pause a show so they can do the same.

On May 9, Disturbed frontman David Draiman stopped the band's performance of "The Sound of Silence" and called his girlfriend onstage. In a video Draiman posted to his official account, you can watch him say, "At this time, I would like to call miss Sarah Uli [YEW-lee] to the stage please."

"Everyone say hello to my lovely lady Sarah,” Draiman said, as she looked around confused. "She’s looking at me and she’s wondering, ‘What the f*** is he doing?’ Sarah, my love. You have made my life so much better. You are the light in the darkness for me."

"I love you more than anything I have ever loved in this world, and it would be the absolute pinnacle of my life and my existence...” he continued, while dropping on one knee and pulling a ring out of his pocked. “Sarah Uli, will you marry me?”

Of course, the crowd went wild as Sarah nodded, he slipped the ring on her finger and the two kissed. "In case you didn't hear, she said yes," Draiman told the crowd. He then said, "I'm gonna have you join the rest of the family." She was escorted off stage, and showed off her ring to fans as she walked by.

Uli later posted a photo of the moment with the caption, "The happiest moment ever with the love of my life. We are engaged!!"

This will be the second marriage for Draiman; he was previously married to Lena Yada, with whom he shares a 12-year-old son. That marriage ended in 2023.

