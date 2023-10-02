Disturbed's David Draiman finds lost puppy

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has found his lost puppy after she went missing over the weekend.

The "Down with the Sickness" rocker put out a notice in an Instagram post on Sunday that the 10-week-old golden retriever, named Charlotte, had disappeared, writing, "We think she was taken by someone/something when she was playing out in the yard."

In an update posted Monday, Draiman shares the happy news that Charlotte's been located and returned home.

"Found her!!!" Draiman writes alongside a reunion photo. "THANK GOD!!!"

