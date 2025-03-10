Disturbed reunites with original bassist during hometown Chicago show

Disturbed returned to their hometown of Chicago Saturday to play the United Center arena, and reunited with their original bassist, Steve "Fuzz" Kmak.

Kmak joined his old band in performing their 2000 debut album The Sickness in full, after which current bassist John Moyer took the stage for a greatest hits set.

In a Facebook post following the show, Disturbed wrote, "Chicago… wow! Tonight was special—a sold-out hometown show at a bucket-list venue. We can't thank you enough! And thank you to our brother Fuzz for playing the first half of the set with us!"

Kmak played on The Sickness and Disturbed's sophomore follow-up, 2002's Believe, before exiting the band in 2003. Moyer then joined, and has remained Disturbed's bassist since.

Disturbed is playing The Sickness every night on tour in celebration of its 25th anniversary, followed by a second set of songs from throughout their career.

