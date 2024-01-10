Disturbed previews video for Ann Wilson collaboration, "Don't Tell Me"

Reprise Records

By Josh Johnson

Disturbed is releasing a new video for "Don't Tell Me," their collaboration with Heart's Ann Wilson.

The clip is set to premiere Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. ET. You can check out a preview now via Disturbed's Facebook.

The song "Don't Tell Me" is included on Disturbed's latest album, Divisive. The 2022 effort also includes the singles "Hey You," "Bad Man" and "Unstoppable."

Disturbed will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of Divisive January 19 in Peoria, Illinois.

