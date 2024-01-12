Disturbed premieres video for "Don't Tell Me" featuring Ann Wilson

Disturbed has premiered the video for "Don't Tell Me," the band's collaborative track with Heart's Ann Wilson.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features sepia-toned close-ups of Wilson and the Disturbed band members as they provide the soundtrack to a couple slowly fading apart.

"I have tremendous respect for Ann," says Disturbed frontman David Draiman. "In my humble opinion, she's the greatest female rock voice of all time. I think she's untouchable. I feel like we were very gifted to have her be a part of this."

"I was honored when I got the call from David Draiman," Wilson shares. "Disturbed did a version of 'The Sound of Silence' that my husband and I both really dug. And so, when the opportunity came to sing a duet with him on a song that meant so much to David emotionally, I jumped at the chance. And then the video turned out great, which is yet another cherry on top."

"Hopefully we'll find a time to perform 'Don't Tell Me' live together at some point," Wilson adds. "If they call, I'm there."

"Don't Tell Me" is included on Disturbed's latest album, 2022's Divisive. The record also includes the singles "Bad Man," which is nominated for a Grammy, "Hey You" and "Unstoppable."

In related news, Draiman recently shared that he's in a new relationship with model Sarah Uli. You may recall that Draiman was looking for a partner on Tinder before he declared the app an "absolute s***show" and deleted it. As it turns out, he met Uli on another dating app, Bumble.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.