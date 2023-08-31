Disturbed honored with key to Illinois' Tinley Park

2022 Musikfest Lisa Lake/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Disturbed has been honored with the key to the city of Tinley Park, Illinois, a suburb of the band's hometown of Chicago.

"What an amazing honor receiving the key to the city in our hometown!" David Draiman and company write in an Instagram post alongside photos from the ceremony, which took place ahead of their show at Tinley Park's Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 30.

The group adds, "Thank you to the Mayor of Tinley Park, [trustee Colleen Sullivan] and to all of the trustees and board members for this sentimental moment."

In addition to being from the area, Disturbed filmed the video for their signature song "Down with the Sickness" at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

Disturbed is currently on tour in support of their latest album, 2022's Divisive.

