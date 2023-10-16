Disturbed announces 2024 Take Back Your Life tour

Reprise Records

By Josh Johnson

Disturbed has announced a 2024 leg of the Take Back Your Life Tour in continued support of the band's latest album, Divisive.

The headlining run launches January 19 in Peoria, Illinois, and concludes March 3 in Las Vegas. Falling in Reverse and Plush will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Tuesday, October 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Disturbed1.com.

Divisive, the eighth Disturbed album, was released in 2022. It includes the singles "Hey You," "Bad Man" and "Unstoppable."

