Dirty Honey's "planting seeds" for future fans while opening for Guns N' Roses

Dirty Honey will wrap up their run opening for Guns N' Roses on Wednesday, September 20, in Biloxi, Mississippi. As the "When I'm Gone" rockers tell ABC Audio, the gig has given them a "firsthand, all-access pass to how the literal kings of this industry do it."

"It's pretty amazing," says guitarist John Notto. "Of course, we've all read about the yesteryear Guns N' Roses ... but, today, they run a tight, perfect ship."

"They play for three hours, man, it's crazy," he adds. "No one can go to a Guns N' Roses show and say they didn't get enough of a show. They will not leave you wanting."

In addition to getting to witness that three-hour show each night, opening for GN'R has also given Dirty Honey an inside look at how the "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers' show comes together.

"I've become friendly with [Slash's guitar] tech ... so we were talking to him quite at length the other day," Notto says. "That's just rad, to see how the chicken nuggets are made, so to speak."

As for their own performance, Dirty Honey looks at the opening gig as an opportunity to preview their sound for potential new fans.

"When we go back to any of these cities that we opened for Guns N' Roses, in the future, it's gonna be a total rage," says frontman Marc LaBelle. "You're just planting seeds now. You gotta go out there, give it your best shot, and obviously make an impression."

Dirty Honey may see some of those seeds grow into trees on their upcoming headlining tour, launching in October. They'll be supporting their forthcoming sophomore album Can't Find the Brakes, due out November 3.

