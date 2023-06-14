Dirty Honey reveals title of next album; new single dropping in July

Dirty Honey Performs At The Catalyst Steve Jennings/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Dirty Honey's next album now has a title.

The sophomore effort from the "When I'm Gone" outfit is called Can't Find the Brakes. The release date hasn't been announced, but you'll be able to hear lead single "Won't Take Me Alive" — described in a press release as a "literal, take-no-prisoners-balls-out rocker" — when it drops July 7.

Can't Find the Brakes will be the sophomore follow-up to Dirty Honey's 2021 self-titled debut, which spawned the singles "The Wire," "California Dreamin'" and "Another Last Time."

Dirty Honey is currently on tour in Europe. They'll be back in the U.S. later this year while opening for Guns N' Roses.

