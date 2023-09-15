Dirty Honey rebels against authority in new "Won't Take Me Alive" video

Dirt Records

By Josh Johnson

Dirty Honey has premiered the video for their song "Won't Take Me Alive."

The clip follows a young girl who rebels against the tyranny of her strict, rock-hating school principal. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"Won't Take Me Alive" is the lead single off Dirty Honey's upcoming album, Can't Find the Breaks. It's the sophomore follow-up to the "When I'm Gone" outfit's 2021 self-titled debut record.

Dirty Honey will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Can't Find the Breaks in October. They're also playing a gig opening for Guns N' Roses in Biloxi, Mississippi, on September 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

