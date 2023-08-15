Dirty Honey plots fall headlining US tour

Dirt Records

By Josh Johnson

Dirty Honey is hitting the road this fall on a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing launches October 18 in San Francisco and wraps up December 15 in St. Louis. Tickets will go on presale Wednesday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general onsale beginning Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DirtyHoney.com.

The tour will support Dirty Honey's upcoming sophomore album, Can't Find the Brakes, due out in the fall. In July, the group released the single "Won't Take Me Alive."

Ahead of the headlining dates, Dirty Honey will be opening for Guns N' Roses in August and September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

