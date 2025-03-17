Dirty Honey is 'getting sorta close' to recording a new album, says frontman

Dirty Honey In Concert - Detroit, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

After putting out a live album in February, Dirty Honey is starting to look toward working on a new studio album to follow 2023's Can't Find the Brakes.

"We have the time to go into the studio," frontman Marc LaBelle tells ABC Audio. "I think we're gonna figure out where that's gonna sit before we go on tour in June."

LaBelle adds that he and his bandmates are deciding on whether to try to start recording before returning to the road or waiting until they get back home, but thinks "we're getting sorta close to being able to do another record."

"The biggest step between put your foot on the gas to go actually record and stuff and where we are now is finding the right producer," he says. "I think we gotta do that and start kicking around ideas with that person, see what they like."

Dirty Honey recorded Can't Find the Brakes at producer Nick DiDia's studio in Australia, and LaBelle says they're looking for a different experience this time around.

"I don't think anybody really wants to go back to Australia, [not] for any other reason than just wanting to do something fresh," he says.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

