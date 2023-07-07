Dirty Honey drops new single, "Won't Take Me Alive"

Dirty Honey has dropped a new single called "Won't Take Me Alive."

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, features what frontman Marc LaBelle calls "the best riff I'd heard in the last decade," courtesy of guitarist John Notto.

"The song is full of sex and swagger, but it's still got the heaviness and the fun that Dirty Honey's all about," LaBelle says.

"Won't Take Me Alive" is the first single off Dirty Honey's upcoming sophomore album, Can't Find the Brakes, set to arrive in the fall. The record follows Dirty Honey's 2021 self-titled debut album, which spawned the singles "California Dreamin'," "The Wire" and "Another Last Time."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.