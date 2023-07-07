Dirty Honey drops new single, "Won't Take Me Alive"

Dirt Records

By Josh Johnson

Dirty Honey has dropped a new single called "Won't Take Me Alive."

The track, which is available now via digital outlets, features what frontman Marc LaBelle calls "the best riff I'd heard in the last decade," courtesy of guitarist John Notto.

"The song is full of sex and swagger, but it's still got the heaviness and the fun that Dirty Honey's all about," LaBelle says.

"Won't Take Me Alive" is the first single off Dirty Honey's upcoming sophomore album, Can't Find the Brakes, set to arrive in the fall. The record follows Dirty Honey's 2021 self-titled debut album, which spawned the singles "California Dreamin'," "The Wire" and "Another Last Time."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!