Dinosaur Pile-Up announces new album, '﻿I've Felt Better'

By Josh Johnson

Dinosaur Pile-Up has announced a new album called I've Felt Better.

The fifth studio effort from the "11:11" rockers is due out Aug. 22. It's the follow-up to 2019's Celebrity Mansions, which spawned the singles "Back Foot" and "Round the Bend."

I've Felt Better includes the previously released track "'Bout to Lose It." A second cut, "My Way," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch on YouTube.

"I wrote 'My Way' because I'm gonna do what I want, how I want, my way," says frontman Matt Bigland. "I made peace with the fact that I'm never going to be recognized as 'cool,' and that I will never be in the 'what's hot' of the rock scene, and that my talents as a songwriter will seemingly never be worthy of mainstream acclaim."

"As a younger artist, that still held some weight or value in my mind," he continues. "But that's OK. I will do my thing my way because I dig what I do. Doing my thing, my way."

Here's the I've Felt Better track list:
"'Bout to Lose It"
"I've Felt Better"
"Punk Kiss"
"Sick of Being Down"
"My Way"
"Big Dogs"
"Big You and Me"
"Love's the Worst"
"Quasimodo Melonheart"
"Sunflower"
"Unfamiliar"
"I Don't Love Nothing and Nothing Loves Me"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

