Despite Corey Taylor's prediction, Slipknot finally plays 'Gematria (The Killing Name)'

SLIPKNOT ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Even though Corey Taylor thought it would never happen, Slipknot has finally played "Gematria (The Killing Name)" in concert.

According to setlist.fm, the masked metallers gave the track its live debut during their set at Knotfest Australia Friday, nearly 17 years after it was released on the 'Knot's 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone.

Back in 2023, Taylor told the All Things Music podcast that he didn't think "Gematria" would ever make it into the set list, even though he really wanted to play it live.

"There are certain odiums around the way that that song was created and recorded, which is why some of the guys in the band are like, 'F*** that, we'll never play it,'" Taylor said at the time. "It's not even sentimental, it's resentment. But for me, man, it's such a f****** burner, I just love that song."

He added, "Unless the Pope ends up f****** opening for Slipknot someday, that s*** will never happen."

We're guessing the Pope was not in the pit, but perhaps some other religious force got the rest of Slipknot to change their minds.

Knotfest Australia continues Sunday. Slipknot will then launch a European tour in June before returning to the U.S. to headline the Inkcarceration festival in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

